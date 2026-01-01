AI Safety Researcher Quits Anthropic, Warns “World Is in Peril”

Shafaqna English- A senior AI safety specialist has resigned from Anthropic, citing escalating global risks linked to artificial intelligence and broader technological threats, and plans to return to the UK to study poetry, according to BBC.

Mrinank Sharma, who led research into safeguards around advanced AI systems, announced his departure in a public letter, warning that humanity faces “interconnected crises” spanning AI misuse and bioweapons risks.

During his tenure, Sharma’s work focused on mitigating AI-enabled harms, including cyber misuse and manipulation risks within generative systems. Despite praising the company’s mission, he said mounting commercial and strategic pressures made it difficult for industry actors to consistently align operations with safety values.

Anthropic, founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers, has positioned itself as a safety-first developer and is known for its Claude chatbot. The firm has published internal safety reports and research on frontier AI risks, while also facing scrutiny — including a major copyright settlement in 2025.

Sharma’s resignation coincides with the departure of Zoe Hitzig from OpenAI, who raised concerns about the social and psychological implications of AI products and the company’s exploration of advertising models.

The dual exits highlight intensifying debate within the AI sector over commercialization, governance, and the societal impact of rapidly advancing generative technologies.

Source: BBC

