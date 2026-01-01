Marathon competition to celebrate Karbala’s official day

Shafaqna English- The Youth and Sports Directorate of Karbala Governorate announced on Saturday that it will organize a marathon competition to celebrate the province’s official day, which coincides with the festivities of the holy month of Sha’ban.

Hundreds of young participants from across the governorate are expected to take part in the event. According to a statement from the organizing committee, reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the marathon aims to promote sports activities and encourage youth engagement during both religious and national celebrations. The event is anticipated to witness widespread participation, reflecting strong community involvement.

Sources: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com