Floating gas plants, new solution for energy industry

Shafaqna English– A giant floating gas processing vessel anchored off Congo’s coastline entered service last week, sending gas to Europe and helping move a once sidelined technology into the mainstream.

Known as the Nguya and operated by Eni, the facility is longer than the largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and dwarfed the tanker that arrived to load its first cargo.

Above its orange hull stands a dense array of pipes, towers, turbines and cooling systems capable of handling millions of tonnes of gas each year from offshore deposits below. By chilling the gas to –162°C and liquefying it, the vessel dramatically reduces its volume, enabling cost-effective transport to Spain and Italy.

Source: Ft

