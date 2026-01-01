Swiss exporters under pressure from stronger Franc

Shafaqna English–Trade associations say the relentless rise of the Swiss franc is hurting the competitiveness of the country’s exporters, as major groups including Roche and Swatch point to the impact of the currency’s trade-war-fuelled rally.

The franc is up 3 per cent this year after climbing 14 per cent last year, reaching 0.77 to the dollar for the first time since its sharp appreciation in 2015.

The safe-haven surge, driven by geopolitical instability and the dollar’s decline, is adding strain to an economy that depends heavily on exports, which represent more than 70 per cent of GDP.

Roche and Swatch Group estimate that currency movements will cut about 5 per cent from 2025 sales, while Richemont has also flagged adverse exchange-rate effects.

Source: Ft

www.shafaqna.com