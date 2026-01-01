Iraq: Over 12 million students return to schools as second semester 2025–2026

Shafaqna English- Over 12 million pupils and students in Iraq returned to classes on Sunday after the mid-year break for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The Ministry of Education confirmed that all necessary preparations were completed ahead of the start of the second semester. Ministry spokesperson Karim Al-Sayed stated that technical and logistical arrangements were finalized to ensure a smooth transition back to school. He emphasized that schools have been fully prepared and that examination committees have completed the grading process for mid-year exams. The results will be announced through a decentralized system, overseen by educational authorities.

