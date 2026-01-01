English
Ramadan in Turkiye focuses on family gatherings

Shafaqna English- In major cities in Turkiye like Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir, Ramadan brings noticeable changes in daily life, such as later working hours, lively evening streets, and an increased focus on charity and family gatherings.

Muslims across Turkiye are preparing for Ramadan in 2026, with the country’s official religious authorities indicating that the first day of fasting will fall on Thursday, February 19.

As the holy month approaches, mosques across Turkiye are expected to prepare for extended evening prayers, including Taraweeh, while municipalities and charities organize food distributions and communal iftar programs.

Sources: Morocco World News

www.shafaqna.com

