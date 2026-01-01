Ramadan in Jerusalem is increasingly preceded by anxiety fear

Shafaqna English- In the weeks leading up to Ramadan in Jerusalem, the atmosphere is no longer marked solely by anticipation. Instead, it is increasingly filled with anxiety, confrontation, and fear. What should be a time for inward reflection, family gatherings, and tranquility has become associated with escalation, provocation, and violence.

For Muslims, Ramadan is a time of discipline and virtuous conduct, lived and practised both collectively and privately. When observed at Al Aqsa Mosque, its meaning is intensified. Sacred space, temporal sanctity, and religious obligations converge. The month cannot be separated from the place. Any disruption at Al Aqsa carries significance far beyond the city itself, resonating with Muslims around the world.

Sources: Modern Diplomacy

