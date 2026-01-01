Ahkam Graph: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwa about “Holy Names”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwa about “Holy Names”

Question: Other than throwing papers with the name of Allah and other personalities in water (which is technically not permissible according to the laws of the West to avoid pollution and other things) what can Muslims do?

Are we permitted to recycle these things in government-sponsored programs?

Answer: You can give them to a recycling company, you can bury them in the ground, or place them in a flowing river.

