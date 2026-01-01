Halal Certification Expands Global Market Access for Vietnamese Exports

Shafaqna English- Vietnamese food and agricultural producers are leveraging Halal certification to enter the fast-growing global Muslim consumer market as part of the country’s export diversification drive, according to Vietnam News.

With the global Halal economy projected to reach US$5 trillion by 2030, certification is becoming a strategic gateway for Vietnamese goods spanning food, beverages, and processed agriculture. Companies are restructuring supply chains, quality systems, and branding to meet international Halal standards.

Recent certified exports to Malaysia — a key Halal hub — signal rising market acceptance, though firms still face regulatory complexity, compliance costs, and cultural branding gaps. Analysts say scaling Vietnam’s Halal industry will require coordinated government support, stronger certification infrastructure, and long-term investment in value-added production.

Source: Vietnam News

