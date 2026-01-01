English
Iran’s FM arrives in Geneva for nuclear talks

Shafaqna English- Iran’ s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Switzerland to participate in the second round of indirect negotiations with the United States regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

Araghchi, accompanied by a high-ranking diplomatic team, landed in Geneva late Sunday night. The second round of these indirect talks, which will again be mediated by Oman, is scheduled for Tuesday.

Both sides previously described the first round, held in Muscat last week, as a “good start.”

During his stay in Geneva, the top diplomat is expected to meet with his Swiss and Omani counterparts, as well as the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency and several other international officials based in Switzerland.

