Cash loses its role at Olympics

Shafaqna English– The experience of paying for merchandise at official Olympic stores at the Milano Cortina Games illustrates a deeper policy challenge in Europe, namely the increasing control of payment systems by overseas providers and the weakening position of physical cash.

As a result of a sponsorship deal with the International Olympic Committee dating back to 1986 and recently prolonged to 2032, Visa holds exclusive card-provider status at the Games, with payment signs explicitly limiting card use to Visa and employees promoting prepaid cards to customers.

Source: Reuters

