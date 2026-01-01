English
Taliban turn Afghan women’s trade into fear & threats

Shafaqna English- The Taliban has strengthened restrictions on women by barring them from participating in the five-day “Construction and Reconstruction” exhibition at the Afghanistan International Exhibition Center in Kabul. Women who had intended to showcase their handicrafts and other products were denied entry and unable to attend the event. According to these women, the Taliban instructed them to send their products through male guardians while prohibiting women from entering the exhibition or making purchases. As a result, their goods remained unsold.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

