Iran’s FM meets with IAEA chief in Geneva

Shafaqna English- Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has met with Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), ahead of a new round of talks regarding nuclear issues and the removal of sanctions with the United States.

Araghchi had earlier announced that he would hold deep technical discussions during his meeting with Grossi on Monday, where a team of Iranian nuclear experts will be present.

According to the scheduled agenda, the top Iranian diplomat is set to meet with his Omani counterpart, Badr Al-Busaid, before the start of indirect negotiations with the United States. Similar to the previous round of talks in Muscat last week, Al-Busaid will serve as an intermediary between the delegations of the two countries in the Swiss city.

Araghchi posted on X early in the morning, stating that he is in Geneva with concrete proposals aimed at achieving a fair and equitable agreement. He emphasized that yielding to threats is not a viable option in the negotiations, alluding to the anti-Iran rhetoric and pressure. The Iranian Foreign Minister, accompanied by a high-ranking diplomatic and specialized delegation, arrived in Switzerland on Sunday night. In addition to participating in the second round of talks with the U.S., he is set to address the United Nations Conference on Disarmament.

