British PM pledges rapid action on social media, under-16 ban

Shafaqna English- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday that he intends to take action against large technology companies and address the “addictive nature” of social media.

He suggested that new restrictions could be implemented within a few months. Speaking at an event in southwest London, Starmer emphasized that the “status quo is not good enough” and cautioned that legislation has historically taken too long to adapt to rapidly evolving technology. He confirmed that the government is ready to move swiftly towards a potential ban on social media for children under 16, depending on the results of an ongoing consultation.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

