Watchdog: Iraq’s current water reserves may last only until August

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s current water reserves may only last until August if high consumption levels and limited upstream water releases persist, the Iraq Green Observatory warned on Monday.

In a statement, the environmental watchdog noted that recent rainfall will not meet agricultural and domestic demands beyond late summer. This is despite earlier forecasts suggesting that this year could be similar to the unusually wet 2019 season, when Iraq accumulated enough water reserves to last for more than two years.

Sources: Shafaq News

