Israel’s war is reshaping birth, life & loss in Gaza

Shafaqna English- After two years of genocide in the Gaza Strip, experts state that the region has experienced significant demographic destruction.

This term refers to a systematic and deliberate reduction of the population, driven by Israel’s ongoing violence. The human cost of this demographic destruction is evident in various ways. Gaza’s population pyramid has been distorted due to declining birth rates, increased miscarriages, congenital abnormalities, and intrauterine deaths (stillbirths). These issues have been exacerbated by inadequate healthcare for pregnant women.

Sources: New Arab

