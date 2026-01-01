[Video] Did Islam Spread by Force?

Shafaqna English- FIND TRUTH presented: Did Islam Spread by Force? The Truth About Islam and the Sword | Historical & Qur’anic Perspective

Did Islam really spread by the sword? This is one of the most common accusations made against Islam. But does history and Islamic teaching actually support this claim?

In this video, we explore the historical facts and Qur’anic teachings about how Islam spread across the world. By examining historical evidence, Islamic principles, and the pattern of Muslim expansion, we uncover a much deeper and more accurate understanding of this widely debated topic.

🔍 In this video, you will learn:

✔ What the Qur’an says about forced conversion

✔ Difference between political expansion and religious conversion

✔ How Islam spread peacefully in Southeast Asia, Africa, and China

✔ Why millions of people accepted Islam voluntarily

✔ The historical context of wars during early Islamic history

✔ Origins of the “Islam spread by the sword” myth

The Qur’an clearly emphasizes freedom of belief and justice for all humanity. This video highlights how Islam spread through trade, character, scholarship, and spiritual appeal, rather than coercion.

📖 Qur’anic Reference: Surah Al-Baqarah (2:256)

