[Video] Reflections on Hadith Al-Kisa | Part 2/2

Shafaqna English- Tasneem Institute presented: Reflections on Hadith Al-Kisa | Part 2/2 by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

Ḥadīth al-Kisāʾ is not only a narration of virtue — it is a powerful model of sacred family relations. In the moment the Prophet (PBUH) gathers Fāṭimah (SA), ʿAlī, Ḥasan, and Ḥussain (AS) under the cloak, we witness love, honor, spiritual unity, and divine mercy descending upon a household.

 

This lecture explores what the Prophetic home teaches us about belonging, respect, and nurturing faith within our own families — and how we can bring the spirit of the Cloak into our homes today.

