UK to impose tough online safety rules on AI Chatbots

Shafaqna English- The UK government is moving to tighten regulations on AI chatbot platforms to curb illegal content and strengthen child online protections, according to CNN.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill that would bring AI services such as ChatGPT and Grok under the scope of the Online Safety Act.

The move follows backlash over harmful AI-generated content and an investigation by Ofcom into material produced via X. Proposed measures include stricter liability for illegal content, enhanced child protections, and potential age limits for social media use.

Source: CNN

