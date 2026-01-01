Iraq is getting ready for rare overlap of Christian Lent & Ramadan

Shafaqna English- Iraqis from diverse religious communities are preparing for a period of worship and reflection, as a rare coincidence in the calendar brings Christian Lent and the holy month of Ramadan close together this year.

Eastern Catholic churches began their Great Lent on Monday, February 16, 2026. This 40-day fasting period is one of the most significant spiritual seasons in the Christian calendar.

The near overlap of Lent and Ramadan means that many portions of these religious observances will occur simultaneously in the current and upcoming months. This timing underscores Iraq’s long-standing tradition of social and religious coexistence. Across cities, markets and public spaces are bustling with preparations for both occasions, as families and communities come together to celebrate their traditions side by side.

Many people view the convergence as an opportunity to promote messages of peace, solidarity, and stability across the country during a spiritually significant time for both faiths.

Sources: Iraqi News

