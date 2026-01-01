English
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani announced Thursday (19 Feb. 2026) as first day of Ramadan

Shafaqna English– The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has declared Thursday (19 February 2026) as the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Iraq, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the Scandinavian countries, all of Europe, most of Asia, Africa, and the Americas.. 

According to Shafaqna, based on the announcement from the office of the Supreme Religious Authority of the Shia world, Thursday (19 Feb. 2026) will be the first day of the holy Month of Ramadan (1447 AH) in Iraq, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the Scandinavian countries, all of Europe, most of Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

Arabic text:

بسمه تعالى
ان يوم اخميس 19/2/2026 هو الاول من ايام شهر رمضان المبارك لعام 1447هـ في العراق والشرق الاوسط والمملكة المتحدة والدول الاسكندنافية وجميع اوربا ومعظم اسيا وافريقيا والامريكيتين

نسال الله تعالى ان يجعله شهر خير وبركة على الجميع انه سميع مجيب
والسلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته

Source: najaf.org

www.shafaqna.com

