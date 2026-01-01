SICM Mahfil Ali: 1st Night of Ramadhan 1446 [Video]

Shafaqna English- SICM Mahfil Ali is pleased to welcome Shaykh Dr Saeid Sobhani, who will be speaking on “Manifestations of Devotion: Lessons from Imam Ali (AS)” on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

Event Details:

19:00 Qur’an Darsa

19:30 Du’a Iftitah

19:55 Short talk by Shaykh Dr Saeid Sobhani

20:10 Fatiha

Speaker:

Saeid Sobhani is a Shi’i scholar specialising in the main fields of the classical Islamic disciplines including theology, philosophy, jurisprudence, principles of jurisprudence, exegesis of the Qur’an, history, biographical studies, and fundamentals of belief, on each of which he has authored a number of books and articles.

Sobhani has studied under many grand scholars including Ayatollah Javadi-Amoli, Ayatollah Mirza Jawad Tabrizi, and Ayatollah Ja‘far Sobhani. His publications include Nayl al-Watar min Qa‘idat la Darar (The Jurisprudential Maxim of No Harm, 1999) and Jahan-bini va Shenakht (Epistemology, 1988).

www.shafaqna.com