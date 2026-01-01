Canada: Toronto mosque increases security for Ramadan

Shafaqna English- A mosque in midtown Toronto has boosted security during Ramadan prayers.
The Toronto Islamic Centre and Community Services, on Yonge Street north of Bloor Street, has hired a second security guard for the month of Ramadan following the “deeply disturbing” phone calls last Wednesday, according to its general manager Shaffni Nalir.
Nalir said the mosque is also continuing its usual protocols to keep worshippers safe.
“We have groups of volunteers that don’t pray the communal prayer and they watch the door instead. And after we’re done praying the communal prayer, we switch spots just for the sake of safety,” Nalir told CBC Toronto.
On Tuesday, however, the mosque was to receive some outside support.
Rabbi Michael Dolgin, senior rabbi at Temple Sinai Congregation of Toronto, was scheduled to visit the mosque on Tuesday night in an act of solidarity.
“We want them to know that hatred against any anyone, hatred that would prevent Muslims from coming and marking the beginning of Ramadan, targets all of us and that we stand with them,” Dolgin said before the visit.
Dolgin said interfaith connections are very important to ensure no community feels alone.
Sources: CBC