Afghans face challenges in celebrating Ramadan due to sanctions & poverty

Shafaqna English- The US sanctions, poverty, and persistent increase in prices of basic needs have shrunk the purchasing power and left Afghans cash-strapped ahead of Ramadan.

The people of Afghanistan, like Muslims across the globe, are buying basic needs, including confectionery, dates, jam and other foodstuffs to welcome the holy month Ramadan.

Running a small shop in a newly constructed dusty market to earn a livelihood, Mohammad Reza, 35, lamented that the U.S. sanctions, poverty and persistent increase of prices of basic needs have shrunk the purchasing power and left him and his family cash-strapped ahead of Ramadan.

“To be frank, I am facing extreme economic problems. Contrary to other Muslim countries, the prices of foodstuffs and other essential items go up in Ramadan here,” Reza told Xinhua.

The majority of the people in post-war Afghanistan have been facing extreme economic hardships, mostly due to the U.S.-slapped sanctions, a high rate of unemployment and poverty, many Afghans believe.

According to a UN report, around 17.4 million people, over one-third of the post-war country’s population, could experience severe food insecurity in 2026, which indicates a crisis level of food insecurity in Afghanistan.

Sources: XINHUANET

