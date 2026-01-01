Karbala: Imam Hussain (AS) shrine launches largest expansion project

Shafaqna English- The Custodian of the Holy Hussaini Shrine announced the start of the shrine’s largest development project as part of the grand expansion of the Imam Hussain (AS) complex in Karbala.

Hassan Rashid Jawad Al-Abayji, Custodian of the Holy Hussaini Shrine, announced the launch of what he described as the largest expansion project of the Imam Hussain (AS) shrine, stressing that development initiatives are among the most complex undertakings managed by the shrine authority across all sectors.

According to Shafaqna citing Alforat, he stated that the overall growth rate of the shrine institution and its affiliated projects reached 1,650 percent between 2004 and 2026.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of the “Courtyard of the Greatest Prophet (PBUH)” project—part of the grand expansion of the Hussaini courtyard—Al-Abayji noted that the number of employees under the shrine’s custodianship increased from 1,600 in 2004 to 27,000 in 2026, reflecting an annual growth rate exceeding 86 percent.

He added that the institution’s overall growth during this period—which includes humanitarian projects such as universities, hospitals, autism centers, and family guidance and counseling facilities—has reached an unprecedented 1,650 percent, underscoring the scale of these development efforts.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

