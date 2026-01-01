English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Featured 3Other NewsShia islam

Karbala: Imam Hussain (AS) shrine launches largest expansion project

0

Shafaqna English- The Custodian of the Holy Hussaini Shrine announced the start of the shrine’s largest development project as part of the grand expansion of the Imam Hussain (AS) complex in Karbala.

Hassan Rashid Jawad Al-Abayji, Custodian of the Holy Hussaini Shrine, announced the launch of what he described as the largest expansion project of the Imam Hussain (AS) shrine, stressing that development initiatives are among the most complex undertakings managed by the shrine authority across all sectors.

According to Shafaqna citing Alforat, he stated that the overall growth rate of the shrine institution and its affiliated projects reached 1,650 percent between 2004 and 2026.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of the “Courtyard of the Greatest Prophet (PBUH)” project—part of the grand expansion of the Hussaini courtyard—Al-Abayji noted that the number of employees under the shrine’s custodianship increased from 1,600 in 2004 to 27,000 in 2026, reflecting an annual growth rate exceeding 86 percent.

He added that the institution’s overall growth during this period—which includes humanitarian projects such as universities, hospitals, autism centers, and family guidance and counseling facilities—has reached an unprecedented 1,650 percent, underscoring the scale of these development efforts.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Karbala: 80-Meter minaret project launched at Imam Hussain (AS) Shrine

parniani

[Photos] Religious Coming-of-Age Ceremony Held for Two Iraqi Girls in Karbala Shrines

parniani

Karbala: More than 6 million pilgrims attend Mid-Sha’ban celebration

leila yazdani

[Photos] Mid-Sha’ban 2026 celebrations in Karbala

asadian

[Photos] Night Vigil of Mid-Sha’ban in Karbala

parniani

Karbala: Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine providing special services to pilgrims on birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (AJ)

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.