IOM & Muslim charity address urgent shelter needs in Gaza

Shafaqna English- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Muslim Charity are providing support to displaced Palestinian families in Gaza by supplying emergency tents for those living without adequate or safe shelter.

With a contribution of USD 300,000 from Muslim Charity, IOM will procure and deliver 448 emergency tents, which will assist approximately 2,464 people in Gaza. This partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to enhancing living conditions, preserving dignity, and ensuring a basic level of protection for those enduring prolonged displacement following over two years of war in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).

Sources: International Organization for Migration

www.shafaqna.com