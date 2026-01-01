Iraq’s Yazidis mark Khidr Elias

Shafaqna English- In February, during the coldest days in northern Iraq when the fields lie dormant, the Yazidi community observes Khidr Elias.

This three-day fast culminates in a meaningful ceremony that connects their faith to the land and collective memory. The observance is practiced in communities from Sinjar to Duhok. It begins with a strict fast from sunrise to sunset for three consecutive days. For many Yazidis, this fast includes personal vows and prayers for healing, marriage, or relief from hardship. It serves as both a petition and a form of discipline.

