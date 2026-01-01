English
Saudi Arabia: Elderly residents in Maysan remember Ramadan crescent sightings of the 1930s

Shafaqna English- In the mountainous villages of Maysan Governorate, Saudi Arabia, elderly residents fondly remember Ramadan in the 1930s when the start of the holy month was confirmed solely by visual observation.

Sharifah bint Atiyah Al-Thaqafi, nearly a century old and a resident of Lykah village in the Thaqif Center, recounted that long before modern technology and standardized official announcements, the beginning of Ramadan was determined by directly sighting the crescent moon. Speaking to the Saudi Press Agency during a visit to her village, Al-Thaqafi explained that as sunset approached, men and their children would climb nearby elevations, including the peaks of the Shahdan Mountains, to scan the horizon for the first glimpse of the moon. Meanwhile, women stayed at home preparing iftar and suhoor, all while awaiting confirmation in an atmosphere filled with quiet supplication.

