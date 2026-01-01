Muslim communities across Europe mark beginning of Ramadan

Shafaqna English- Muslim communities across Europe mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims gathered in mosques across the continent to perform prayers and maintain traditions spanning generations. From Scandinavia to the Balkans, worshippers filled Islamic centers despite cold weather, offering supplications for peace and stability in conflict-affected regions worldwide.

In Sweden’s capital Stockholm, worshippers congregated at the Fittja Ulu Mosque for Isha prayer. Vienna’s ATIB Central Mosque saw Muslims of all ages standing shoulder to shoulder, with sermons highlighting Ramadan’s spiritual significance.

In North Macedonia’s capital Skopje, thousands gathered at the Skopje Mosque, forming rows outside despite cold weather. Albania’s Namazgah Mosque, the largest in the Balkans, hosted worshippers in Tirana.

Bulgarian Muslims convened at Sofia’s Banya Bashi Mosque, the capital’s sole mosque, while Sarajevo’s historic Gazi Husrev-beg Mosque drew worshippers across Bosnia. The continent-wide observances underscore the shared spiritual atmosphere as Ramadan begins, connecting European Muslims across national boundaries through common faith and tradition.

