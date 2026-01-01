English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Muslim communities across Europe mark beginning of Ramadan

0

Shafaqna English- Muslim communities across Europe mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims gathered in mosques across the continent to perform prayers and maintain traditions spanning generations. From Scandinavia to the Balkans, worshippers filled Islamic centers despite cold weather, offering supplications for peace and stability in conflict-affected regions worldwide.

In Sweden’s capital Stockholm, worshippers congregated at the Fittja Ulu Mosque for Isha prayer. Vienna’s ATIB Central Mosque saw Muslims of all ages standing shoulder to shoulder, with sermons highlighting Ramadan’s spiritual significance.

In North Macedonia’s capital Skopje, thousands gathered at the Skopje Mosque, forming rows outside despite cold weather. Albania’s Namazgah Mosque, the largest in the Balkans, hosted worshippers in Tirana.

Bulgarian Muslims convened at Sofia’s Banya Bashi Mosque, the capital’s sole mosque, while Sarajevo’s historic Gazi Husrev-beg Mosque drew worshippers across Bosnia.

The continent-wide observances underscore the shared spiritual atmosphere as Ramadan begins, connecting European Muslims across national boundaries through common faith and tradition.

Sources: yenisafak.com

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Thai Muslim Leader calls for Unity in Ramadan

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Low-income families in Herat under strain during Ramadan

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Arabia: Elderly residents in Maysan remember Ramadan crescent sightings of the 1930s

leila yazdani

Iraq is getting ready for rare overlap of Christian Lent & Ramadan

leila yazdani

Afghans face challenges in celebrating Ramadan due to sanctions & poverty

leila yazdani

Canada: Toronto mosque increases security for Ramadan

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.