The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Fasting”

Shafaqna English- The rulings on fasting, based on the fatwas of Ayatollah Sistani, can be accessed through the links below:
- Fasting
- Fasting – Intention (Niyah)
- Fasting – Working
- Fasting – Weakness
- Fasting – Education
- Fasting – Thirst
- Fasting – Old Age
- Fasting – Illness
- Fasting – Pregnancy
- Fasting – Breastfeeding
- Fast – Broken Intentionally
- Fasting – Puberty
- Fasting – Masturbation
- Fasting – Intimacy
- Fasting – Janabah
- Fasting – Long Days
- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwas
- Religious questions and answers
- Shia answers
- Read more: Shafaqna Directory