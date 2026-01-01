Islamic Centre Of England: How to prepare for Ramadhan [Video]

Shafaqna English- Islamic Centre Of England presented: As the blessed month of Ramadhan approaches, HIWM Seyed Hashem Moosavi delivers a powerful reminder on how believers should spiritually, mentally, and practically prepare before the sighting of the crescent.

This special lecture is premiered before Maghrib on the 29th of Shaʿbān, the final moments before entering the month of mercy, forgiveness, and nearness to Allah.

In this speech, Seyed Hashem Moosavi discusses:

• From Ramadhan to Routine: Why the Drop?

• How Ramadhan Builds Us

• Ramadhan Recalibration: Back to What Matters

• Traps to Avoid When Preparing for Ramadan

• Practical Tips to Start Ramadan Strong

Ramadhan is not only about hunger and thirst – it is a journey of transformation. Those who prepare beforehand will taste the true sweetness of fasting.

www.shafaqna.com