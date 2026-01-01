UN:Israeli actions in Gaza and West Bank raise concerns of ethnic cleansing

In a report, the Office explained that intensified attacks, the methodical destruction of entire neighborhoods, and the denial of humanitarian assistance in Gaza appeared aimed at a “permanent demographic shift,” alongside forcible transfers suggesting lasting displacement of Palestinians.

At least 463 Palestinians, including 157 children, have died from starvation in Gaza since November 1, 2024, and until October 2025, with famine conditions resulting from Israeli government actions blocking aid entry and distribution. The agency warned that starvation as a method of war may constitute genocide “if carried out with intent to destroy a protected group.”

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com