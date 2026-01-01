English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Afghanistan: Low-income families in Herat under strain during Ramadan

0

Shafaqna English- With the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, low-income families in Herat report that their lives have become more challenging.

They say they struggle with minimal income, often fasting on empty stomachs or just with a piece of dry bread.

Khawar, a seventy-year-old woman who is the sole breadwinner for her family, faces significant hardship. She explains her struggles: “We have a very hard life. Flour and wheat are extremely expensive, and I cannot afford to buy them. I have a ten-year-old son who cannot work, and there are no other earners in the family. I am the head of the household myself.”

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Thai Muslim Leader calls for Unity in Ramadan

nafiseh yazdani

Muslim communities across Europe mark beginning of Ramadan

nasibeh yazdani

Saudi Arabia: Elderly residents in Maysan remember Ramadan crescent sightings of the 1930s

leila yazdani

Iraq is getting ready for rare overlap of Christian Lent & Ramadan

leila yazdani

Afghans face challenges in celebrating Ramadan due to sanctions & poverty

leila yazdani

Canada: Toronto mosque increases security for Ramadan

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.