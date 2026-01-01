Afghanistan: Low-income families in Herat under strain during Ramadan

Shafaqna English- With the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, low-income families in Herat report that their lives have become more challenging.

They say they struggle with minimal income, often fasting on empty stomachs or just with a piece of dry bread.

Khawar, a seventy-year-old woman who is the sole breadwinner for her family, faces significant hardship. She explains her struggles: “We have a very hard life. Flour and wheat are extremely expensive, and I cannot afford to buy them. I have a ten-year-old son who cannot work, and there are no other earners in the family. I am the head of the household myself.”

Sources: Tolo News

