UN chief calls for $3B AI fund to help developing countries

Shafaqna English- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the establishment of a $3 billion global fund for artificial intelligence on Thursday.

This fund aims to help developing countries build essential capacities and ensure they are not left behind in the AI race. Speaking at the AI India summit in New Delhi, Guterres emphasized that the future of AI “cannot be determined by a handful of countries or left to the whims of a few billionaires.” He added that “AI must belong to everyone.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

