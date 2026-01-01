Thai Muslim Leader calls for Unity in Ramadan

Shafaqna English- Thailand’s Muslim spiritual leader, Arun Boonchom, encouraged the faithful to use Ramadan as a time for fasting, charity, and promoting harmony within the country’s multicultural society.

He described fasting as a means to develop empathy for those who are hungry, urging a “conscience of giving” to help reduce social inequality. In his address, he emphasized that the message extends beyond religious observance. He called on all citizens to embody virtuous behavior and to pray for national unity, stability, and peaceful coexistence.

Sources: Nation Thailand

www.shafaqna.com