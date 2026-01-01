Historic mosques in Egypt draw thousands of people for nightly worship during Ramadan

English
Shafaqna English- Mosques across Egypt are drawing large congregations during Ramadan. In major cities like Cairo and Alexandria, historic mosques draw thousands of people for nightly worship.

Ramadan remains one of the most anticipated and spiritually significant periods in Egypt.

Ramadan in Egypt carries a distinctive cultural character. Streets and homes are adorned with colorful lanterns known as fanous, a tradition that dates back centuries and has become a symbol of the month in Egyptian society.

Markets witness a surge in activity as families prepare traditional dishes and desserts such as konafa and qatayef, staples of Ramadan evenings.

Special religious programs and Quran recitations also fill television and radio schedules throughout the month.

