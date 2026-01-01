Al-Aqsa Mosque: 80000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 20 February 2026

Shafaqna English- About 80,000 Palestinians attended the first Friday prayer of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its courtyards, despite strict Israeli measures aimed at limiting access, especially for worshippers from the West Bank.

Local sources in Jerusalem reported a significant turnout among worshippers, coinciding with a heavy Israeli security presence and increased restrictions at the city’s entrances, particularly at the Qalandia checkpoint located north of Jerusalem. Israeli forces set up barriers and concrete blocks, checked identification, searched worshippers, and turned away dozens of individuals, even those holding valid permits.

Israeli authorities previously announced that only 10,000 Palestinians from the West Bank would be allowed to attend Friday prayers during Ramadan, and this would be under strict conditions. These conditions specify age limits: men over the age of 55 and women over the age of 50 are eligible to attend, while children under 12 can enter only if they are accompanied by a first-degree relative.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

