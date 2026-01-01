Families in Iraq revive traditions during Ramadan

Shafaqna English- The beginning of the holy month of Ramadan significantly changes daily life in Iraq, where approximately 97% of the population is Muslim. From the first day of fasting, the atmosphere in Iraq’s cities transforms.

Afternoon traffic diminishes, and many restaurants limit their service during the day. In Al-Sulaymaniyah, restaurant owner Karzan Mohammed stated that reducing public service during fasting hours is a voluntary decision made “out of respect for the sanctity of the month and for those who are fasting.” He noted that daytime customers typically consist of travelers or individuals exempt from fasting for health reasons.

