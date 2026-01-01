Shafaqna English | AI & HI adopted content- How is Ramadan celebrated across the world?
Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a sacred month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. While the core religious practices are the same everywhere, cultural traditions vary beautifully from country to country.
Core Religious Practices (Worldwide)
- Fasting (Sawm): From dawn to sunset, Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs.
- Quran Recitation: Many aim to complete the entire Quran during the month.
- Charity (Zakat & Sadaqah): Increased giving to those in need.
- Iftar & Suhoor: Meals before dawn (Suhoor) and after sunset (Iftar).
- Laylat al-Qadr: Sacred nights believed to fall in the last 10 days of Ramadan.
How Ramadan Is Celebrated in Different Regions
Saudi Arabia
- Special spiritual atmosphere in Masjid al-Haram and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi.
- Massive community iftars in mosques.
- Extended night prayers and Quran recitation.
Egypt
- Streets decorated with colorful Fanous (Ramadan lanterns).
- Traditional drinks like tamarind juice.
- Cannon fired at sunset to signal iftar in some areas.
Türkiye
- Drummers walk neighborhoods before dawn to wake people for Suhoor.
- Large communal iftar tables in public squares.
- Special Ramadan bread called pide.
Indonesia
- Known locally as “Puasa.”
- Pre-Ramadan cleansing tradition called Padusan (in some regions).
- Massive homecoming travel (Mudik) before Eid.
Pakistan
- Bustling Ramadan bazaars with special foods.
- Spiritual TV programs and Quran transmissions.
- Community iftars in mosques.
Morocco
- Families gather for harira soup and dates at iftar.
- Traditional dress and festive evening atmosphere.
- Night markets and strong family focus.
United States & United Kingdom
- Diverse Muslim communities bring traditions from around the world.
- Mosques host open iftars inviting non-Muslims.
- Ramadan awareness events in schools and workplaces.
Unique Cultural Traditions
- Ramadan cannons (Middle East, South Asia)
- Lantern festivals (especially in Egypt)
- Night markets (Malaysia, Morocco)
- Charity drives and food distribution worldwide
- Decorated streets and homes
Ending with Eid al-Fitr
Ramadan concludes with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr:
- Payment of Zakat al-fitr (also known as Fitrana)
- Special morning prayer
- New clothes
- Gift-giving and family visits
- Festive meals and sweets
Although customs differ, the heart of Ramadan everywhere is the same: spiritual growth, gratitude, generosity, and strengthening community bonds.
The featured image is generated by ChatGPT Image Creator.
