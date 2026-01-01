How is Ramadan celebrated across the world?

English
Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a sacred month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. While the core religious practices are the same everywhere, cultural traditions vary beautifully from country to country.

Core Religious Practices (Worldwide)

  • Fasting (Sawm): From dawn to sunset, Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs.
  • Quran Recitation: Many aim to complete the entire Quran during the month.
  • Charity (Zakat & Sadaqah): Increased giving to those in need.
  • Iftar & Suhoor: Meals before dawn (Suhoor) and after sunset (Iftar).
  • Laylat al-Qadr: Sacred nights believed to fall in the last 10 days of Ramadan.

How Ramadan Is Celebrated in Different Regions

Saudi Arabia

  • Special spiritual atmosphere in Masjid al-Haram and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi.
  • Massive community iftars in mosques.
  • Extended night prayers and Quran recitation.

Egypt

  • Streets decorated with colorful Fanous (Ramadan lanterns).
  • Traditional drinks like tamarind juice.
  • Cannon fired at sunset to signal iftar in some areas.

Türkiye

  • Drummers walk neighborhoods before dawn to wake people for Suhoor.
  • Large communal iftar tables in public squares.
  • Special Ramadan bread called pide.

Indonesia

  • Known locally as “Puasa.”
  • Pre-Ramadan cleansing tradition called Padusan (in some regions).
  • Massive homecoming travel (Mudik) before Eid.

Pakistan

  • Bustling Ramadan bazaars with special foods.
  • Spiritual TV programs and Quran transmissions.
  • Community iftars in mosques.

Morocco

  • Families gather for harira soup and dates at iftar.
  • Traditional dress and festive evening atmosphere.
  • Night markets and strong family focus.

United States & United Kingdom

  • Diverse Muslim communities bring traditions from around the world.
  • Mosques host open iftars inviting non-Muslims.
  • Ramadan awareness events in schools and workplaces.

Unique Cultural Traditions

  • Ramadan cannons (Middle East, South Asia)
  • Lantern festivals (especially in Egypt)
  • Night markets (Malaysia, Morocco)
  • Charity drives and food distribution worldwide
  • Decorated streets and homes

Ending with Eid al-Fitr

Ramadan concludes with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr:

  • Payment of Zakat al-fitr (also known as Fitrana)
  • Special morning prayer
  • New clothes
  • Gift-giving and family visits
  • Festive meals and sweets

Although customs differ, the heart of Ramadan everywhere is the same: spiritual growth, gratitude, generosity, and strengthening community bonds.

