How is Ramadan celebrated across the world?

Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a sacred month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. While the core religious practices are the same everywhere, cultural traditions vary beautifully from country to country.

Core Religious Practices (Worldwide)

Fasting (Sawm): From dawn to sunset, Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs.

From dawn to sunset, Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs. Quran Recitation: Many aim to complete the entire Quran during the month.

Many aim to complete the entire Quran during the month. Charity (Zakat & Sadaqah): Increased giving to those in need.

Increased giving to those in need. Iftar & Suhoor: Meals before dawn (Suhoor) and after sunset (Iftar).

Meals before dawn (Suhoor) and after sunset (Iftar). Laylat al-Qadr: Sacred nights believed to fall in the last 10 days of Ramadan.

How Ramadan Is Celebrated in Different Regions

Saudi Arabia

Special spiritual atmosphere in Masjid al-Haram and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi.

Massive community iftars in mosques.

Extended night prayers and Quran recitation.

Egypt

Streets decorated with colorful Fanous (Ramadan lanterns).

(Ramadan lanterns). Traditional drinks like tamarind juice.

Cannon fired at sunset to signal iftar in some areas.

Türkiye

Drummers walk neighborhoods before dawn to wake people for Suhoor.

Large communal iftar tables in public squares.

Special Ramadan bread called pide.

Indonesia

Known locally as “Puasa.”

Pre-Ramadan cleansing tradition called Padusan (in some regions).

Massive homecoming travel (Mudik) before Eid.

Pakistan

Bustling Ramadan bazaars with special foods.

Spiritual TV programs and Quran transmissions.

Community iftars in mosques.

Morocco

Families gather for harira soup and dates at iftar.

Traditional dress and festive evening atmosphere.

Night markets and strong family focus.

United States & United Kingdom

Diverse Muslim communities bring traditions from around the world.

Mosques host open iftars inviting non-Muslims.

Ramadan awareness events in schools and workplaces.

Unique Cultural Traditions

Ramadan cannons (Middle East, South Asia)

(Middle East, South Asia) Lantern festivals (especially in Egypt)

(especially in Egypt) Night markets (Malaysia, Morocco)

(Malaysia, Morocco) Charity drives and food distribution worldwide

Decorated streets and homes

Ending with Eid al-Fitr

Ramadan concludes with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr:

Payment of Zakat al-fitr (also known as Fitrana)

Special morning prayer

New clothes

Gift-giving and family visits

Festive meals and sweets

Although customs differ, the heart of Ramadan everywhere is the same: spiritual growth, gratitude, generosity, and strengthening community bonds.

