Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani: “Today’s world needs sincere interfaith dialogue more than ever”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani stated that today’s world, more than any other time, is in need of sincere dialogue among religions and cultures. Defending the sanctity of religious leaders is not merely the defense of a particular belief, but rather the defense of the principle of peaceful coexistence, he said.

According to Shafaqna, the Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani, in a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to the Vatican, stated: Strengthening relations among followers of different religions and making use of their shared capacities in fostering and reinforcing the spirit of spirituality within religious communities—especially among the younger generation—is highly effective and valuable. Today’s world, more than ever, requires sincere dialogue among religions and cultures.

He added: Defending the sanctity of religious leaders is not solely the defense of a specific creed; rather, it is the defense of the principle of peaceful coexistence. Safeguarding sacred values is not a sign of weakness, but an indication of a nation’s cultural and ethical maturity. A society that adorns its discourse with civility will preserve the light of humanity even in times of disagreement—and this is a capital that no political or economic power can replace.

