Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi: “Late Pope’s meeting with Grand Ayatollah Sistani was an important step toward demonstrating absence of hostility among followers of divine religions”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi emphasized that the late Pope Francis’s meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani [in 6 March 2021] was an important step toward demonstrating the absence of hostility among followers of divine religions, and that appropriate media engagement should be undertaken regarding such meetings.

According to Shafaqna, the Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi, in a meeting with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Vatican, extended congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and stressed the necessity of expanding cultural and religious interactions between Iran and Christians worldwide.

His Eminence identified increasing scientific and cultural exchanges, facilitating visits by Christian scholars and youth to Iran, and dispatching Iranian seminary students to the Vatican as effective mechanisms for strengthening interfaith dialogue. He added that establishing centers aimed at familiarizing Christian youth with Islamic teachings, organizing joint academic programs, and co-authoring books by Muslim and Christian scholars could play a highly effective role in correcting misperceptions.

The senior religious authority described meetings among leaders of religions as a valuable asset for reinforcing convergence and added that the late Pope Francis’s meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani constituted a significant measure in demonstrating the absence of hostility among followers of divine religions, and that such meetings should be appropriately reflected and utilized in the media.

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi, underscored the need to refrain from any tension-inducing statements against Christians, stating that under current circumstances emphasis should be placed on commonalities and on demonstrating that the Islamic Republic of Iran harbors no enmity toward Christians, but rather seeks constructive engagement and peaceful coexistence.

