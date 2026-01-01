Muslim families across China are reuniting during Ramadan

As dusk settled over Nagu town in southern China’s Yunnan province, the steady rhythm of traditional drums echoed through narrow streets, signaling the arrival of Ramadan.

Children gathered beside elders, shopkeepers paused in their doorways, and families drifted toward the Najiaying Mosque, where generations have marked the beginning of the Muslim holy month with sound, prayer and shared meals.

Just meters away, the Ramadan bazaar hummed with activity. Food stalls filled the air with the aroma of grilled meats, noodles and sweet milk tea, while residents and visitors alike browsed seasonal delicacies.

For the town’s roughly 8,000 Muslims, the scene is both spiritual and festive – a familiar ritual that blends faith, food and community life.