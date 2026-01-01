Muslim families across China are reuniting during Ramadan

Shafaqna English- Muslim families throughout China are coming together as Ramadan coincides with the Chinese New Year celebrations.
The traditional foods enjoyed during Ramadan vary across the country. In Yunnan, people typically eat rice noodles and beef dishes, while in Qinghai, common items include oil cakes and wheat soup. Boiled red dates cooked with sugar and milk tea are staples that are enjoyed by all.
As dusk settled over Nagu town in southern China’s Yunnan province, the steady rhythm of traditional drums echoed through narrow streets, signaling the arrival of Ramadan.
Children gathered beside elders, shopkeepers paused in their doorways, and families drifted toward the Najiaying Mosque, where generations have marked the beginning of the Muslim holy month with sound, prayer and shared meals.
Just meters away, the Ramadan bazaar hummed with activity. Food stalls filled the air with the aroma of grilled meats, noodles and sweet milk tea, while residents and visitors alike browsed seasonal delicacies.
For the town’s roughly 8,000 Muslims, the scene is both spiritual and festive – a familiar ritual that blends faith, food and community life.
Across China – home to an estimated 25 million Muslims, primarily from the Hui and Uyghur communities – culinary traditions differ by region, reflecting local cultures and histories. In Najiaying, for instance, rice noodles and beef dishes are staples of the fasting month.
“This year is different because Ramadan coincides with Chinese New Year,” social entrepreneur Ma Erzhao Yusuf told Anadolu by phone. During the holiday, millions travel back to their hometowns.