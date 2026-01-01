lanterns reflect spiritual and cultural essence of Ramadan

Shafaqna English- The holy month of Ramadan is associated with a rich array of customs and traditions that define its unique celebrations. One of the most prominent symbols of these festivities is the Ramadan lantern, a cherished emblem that illuminates streets and homes, reflecting the spiritual and cultural essence of the season.

In historic districts of Cairo, such as Al-Hussein, Al-Azhar, and Sayyida Zeinab, millions of Egyptians gather to celebrate Ramadan. These neighborhoods are transformed into vibrant scenes of light and color, adorned with elaborate decorations and countless Ramadan lanterns hanging across streets and balconies.

Vendors line the bustling alleys, offering a wide variety of goods associated with the sacred month. Foremost among these cherished items is the Ramadan lantern, which is the most iconic and sought-after symbol of the season, embodying both tradition and festivity. In its earliest form, the lantern served as a vital source of illumination in ancient times.

