Azerbaijanis share meals with neighbors during Ramadan

Shafaqna English- During Ramadan, it is customary for Azerbaijanis to prepare and share meals with neighbors, friends, and those in need, highlighting their generosity. The spirit of Ramadan in Azerbaijan focuses on strengthening community bonds. Young people often visit their elder relatives and exchange traditional Azerbaijani dishes and sweets.

For Muslims in Azerbaijan, which account for 97 % of the country’s population of over 10 million, the celebration of Ramadan is marked by a blend of traditional Islamic practices and local customs that reflect the country’s rich cultural heritage. During this holy month, Muslims engage in various religious activities, including spiritual cleansing and readings of the Quran in masjids. It’s common for mosques to also host iftar gatherings, bringing the community together to break their fast after sunset.

