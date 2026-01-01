English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

At least three dead after migrant boat sinks off Greek island

0

Shafaqna English- At least three people have died after a migrant boat sank off the Greek island of Crete.

Twenty migrants were rescued by the commercial vessel which was directed to the area on the orders of the Greek Search and Rescue Center.

According to Greek public broadcaster ERT, an accident occurred when the vessel approached the migrants’ wooden boat. As the passengers tried to climb up ladders into the vessel a sudden movement caused the small boat to capsize.

The search for survivors was continuing with four patrol boats, an aircraft, and two ships from the European border agency Frontex, a spokesperson for the Greek coast guard told AFP.

According to ERT, survivors said about 50 people were aboard the wooden boat.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Rights group: Over 3,000 migrants died trying to reach Spain in 2025

nasibeh yazdani

Greece: Migrants rescued off southern Crete

nasibeh yazdani

Migrants died after boat capsized in Croatia

nasibeh yazdani

Amnesty: New stricter EU deportation rules undermine migrants’ rights

leila yazdani

Greece Police found 17 bodies of migrants off Crete

nasibeh yazdani

Spain: Migrant numbers up in November 2025

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.