[Video] Is the story of Adam literal or symbolic?

Shafaqna English- “Adam in the Qur’an: The Origin of the Human Story”, A Lecture Series by Shaykh Azhar Nasser

Is the Story of Adam Literal or Symbolic? Lecture 1 | Sheikh Azhar Nasser｜Ramadan 2026

The story of Prophet Ādam (ʿa) is not merely the beginning of human history — it is the beginning of the human condition. It is the story of knowledge and temptation, dignity and downfall, vicegerency and vulnerability. It is the Qur’anic account that explains who we are, why we are here, and what it means to live between earth and heaven.

In this powerful and thought-provoking lecture series, Shaykh Azhar Nasser takes us on a deep journey through the seven Qur’anic contexts in which the story of Ādam appears. Rather than treating the narrative as a simple tale of the past, this series explores it as a living blueprint for understanding the soul, free will, divine justice, Shayṭān’s tactics, repentance, and humanity’s sacred responsibility on earth.

Drawing from classical Shīʿī tafsīr — especially Tafsīr al-Mīzān — alongside hadith literature, theology, philosophy, and contemporary questions, this series will address:

Was the story of Ādam literal or symbolic?

What does it mean to be Allah’s khalīfah (vicegerent) on earth?

Why did the angels question humanity?

What was the true nature of Ādam’s “slip”?

How does Shayṭān gradually lead human beings astray?

Are we reliving Ādam’s test in our own lives today?

This is not simply a study of the first human being. It is a study of the first moral choice, the first act of arrogance, the first repentance, and the first promise of divine mercy.

By the end of this series, participants will see that the story of Ādam is not confined to the past. It is the origin of every struggle we face, every temptation we endure, and every opportunity we have to rise again. Because to understand Ādam is to understand ourselves.

