Charity is a big part of Ramadan in Pakistan

Shafaqna English- Charity plays a significant role during Ramadan in the country. Many people give zakat, a mandatory form of charity in Islam, and donate food or money to those in need.

In Pakistan, Ramadan creates a unique atmosphere. Markets remain open late into the night, and the streets are bustling with people shopping for food, clothing, and gifts. Television channels broadcast special Ramadan programs, featuring religious discussions and charity events.

In major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, mosques are filled with worshippers for prayers at night.

Families wake up early for suhoor, the pre-dawn meal, and gather again at sunset for iftar, the meal that breaks the fast. Traditional foods such as dates, pakoras, samosas, fruit chaat, and biryani are commonly served.

At the end of the month, Muslims celebrate Eid Al Fitr with special prayers, family gatherings, new clothes, and festive meals.

Sources: Morocco World News

