Muslim countries condemn US envoy’s remarks on Israel’s regional control

Shafaqna English- Muslim countries strongly condemned as contrary to international law the remarks made by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, in which he openly accepted Israel’s control over the entire Middle East.

Huckabee made the remarks in an interview with Tucker Carlson, which aired on Friday. He argued that Israel has a biblical right to the land stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates rivers, saying on a podcast released Friday: “It would be fine if they (Israel) took it all.”

