Turkiye: Women revive businesses three years post-earthquake

Shafaqna English- Three years since the Turkiye-Syria earthquake caused $150 billion damage, women rebuild businesses with support from Islamic Relief’s entrepreneurship programme.

Büşra Çelik, a 34-year-old mother of three and owner of a textile business in Gaziantep in southern Turkiye, and her family spent freezing nights sleeping in their car as it was the only possession they had left.

Islamic Relief helped her buy new machinery and find a shop. Three years on her profits are nearly back to where they were before the earthquake.

