Mauritania: Ramadan seminar held in Nouakchott

Sheikh Ould Saleh, one of the Muslim jurists of the country, presented this seminar in line with the special Ramadan programs of the King Faisal Mosque in Nouakchott.

He explained the virtues and greatness of the Quran, the ami.mr website reported.

He said falsehood has no way to the word of God, Almighty, from before or behind, and its memorizers are the people of God and His special servants.

He stated that God has promised peace, mercy and intercession on the Day of Judgment for the reciter and memorizer of the Quran.

The righteous servants of God, when Ramadan arrives, would occupy themselves with the Quran, reciting, memorizing and reflecting on it, and they ask people to take advantage of this blessed month and turn to the Book of God, memorize it and act on it, he added.

Also addressing the seminar was Mohammad Mahmoud Jaddo Bab, a gastroenterologist.

Talking about maintaining health in Ramadan, he referred to the most important diseases of the digestive system and said this system is responsible for digesting food and converting it into absorbable substances.

“The digestive process starts from the mouth, passes through the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine, and reaches the liver and pancreas.

He also mentioned some diseases of the digestive system such as stomach ulcers, colitis, hemorrhoids, and liver diseases, and explained that some patients can fast, while others should consult a doctor before fasting.

The gastroenterologist offered several recommendations for fasting people, including moderation in eating and drinking during iftar, exercise, and starting the iftar meal with dates and water.